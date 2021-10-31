Pope: May ‘cry of the Earth’ be heard at UN climate summit

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has told people to pray so that “the cry of the Earth” is heard at the U.N. climate summit. Francis, in comments to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, noted that it was the first day of the crucial gathering in Glasgow, Scotland. He told the crowd: “Let us pray that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor” is heard by summit participants. Francis said the efforts emerging should “offer concrete hope to future generations” about the planet’s health. In Rome Sunday, leaders of the G-20 nations accounting for 75% of greenhouse emissions, were negotiating over what commitments they’re willing to make to contain rising global temperatures.