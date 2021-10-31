Nigerian Nobel-winning author Wole Soyinka has hope in young

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Wole Soyinka, Nigeria’s Nobel-winning author, sees his country’s many problems — misgoverning politicians, systemic corruption, violent extremists, and kidnapping bandits — yet he does not despair. At 87, he says Nigeria’s youth may have the energy and the know-how to get the troubled country back on track. He says Nigeria needs a “brutal” soul-searching and a leader who will “take the bull by the horns” for things to improve. Soyinka speaks to The Associated Press after the publication of “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth,” his first novel in nearly 50 years.