Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:56 PM

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

KION

By MARCO UGARTE and LISSETTE ROMERO
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico finally has returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to their decease loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway. There was a special altar in downtown Mexico City dedicated to those who died of COVID-19. For most, it was a joyful return, above all, to public activities. But the last year was so difficult that there were some tears at the coronavirus memorial.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content