Gas blasts rock central Mexican city, killing at least 1

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials say an illegal tap on a gas line is apparently to blame for early morning explosions that shook the central Mexican city of Puebla. At least one person has died and 11 are injured. Puebla state Gov. Miguel Barbosa says an emergency call warning of a gas smell in the area allowed officials to evacuate some 2,000 people living within a half mile of the leak before the first of three explosions early Sunday. Officials say dozens of houses were destroyed or damaged in the city of 1.7 million people. The governor says rescue teams with dogs are searching for more possible victims.