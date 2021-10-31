25 die in Brazil police operation against alleged bank gang

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Police say an operation against a gang planning bank robberies has killed at least 25 suspects in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The Military Police say the group had planned to attack financial institutions over the All Souls holiday. It says the operation led to seizure of “a real arsenal of war.” including .50-caliber machine guns, rifles, explosives and bulletproof vests. Large-scale bank heists have become more frequent in recent years in Brazil, with hostages sometimes used as human shields. In August, bank robbers armed with explosives and high-powered rifles terrorized a city in Sao Paulo state.