Macron says British credibility at stake in fishing spat

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France’s dispute with Britain over fishing rights is a test of the U.K.’s credibility in a post-Brexit world. France is angry over restrictions on permits to fish in British waters, and has threatened to block British boats and tighten checks on U.K. vessels starting Tuesday. Ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend, Macron accused Britain of contradicting the agreement that Britain signed when it left the EU. The U.K. says some French vessels need to supply more paperwork. Johnson on Friday sought to calm tensions.