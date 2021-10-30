Lawsuit: Texas city refused escort to protect Biden bus

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — An updated federal lawsuit alleges that police officials in San Marcos, Texas, refused to provide an escort for a Joe Biden campaign bus when it was surrounded by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on an interstate in October 2020. The updated lawsuit, filed Friday, included transcribed 911 audio recordings. The Texas Tribune reports that the suit alleges that law enforcement officers in San Marcos “privately laughed” and “joked about the victims and their distress” in the audio recordings. The city of San Marcos didn’t return a request for comment from the newspaper. A spokesperson previously has said that the city and the San Marcos Police Department would not comment because of the pending litigation.