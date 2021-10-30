Army shelling in Myanmar blamed for setting 160 homes ablaze

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Reports from Myanmar say more than 160 buildings in a northwestern town, including at least two churches, have been destroyed by fires caused by shelling by government troops. The destruction of buildings in Thantlang in Chin state reported by local media and activists appeared to be the most extensive so far in the ongoing struggle between Myanmar’s military-installed government and forces opposed to it. The army seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Human rights groups and U.N. experts have recently warned that the government is planning a major offensive in the country’s northwest, including Chin state. The humanitarian aid agency Save the Children says its offices were in one of the buildings that have been deliberately set ablaze.