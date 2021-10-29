Russia marks another daily deaths record as infections soar

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has recorded another record of daily coronavirus deaths even as authorities hope to stem contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force on Friday reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. It brought the total death toll to 236,220, by far the highest in Europe. To contain the spread of infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged Russia’s worst-hit regions to start sooner, and some ordered most residents off work earlier this week.