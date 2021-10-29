Letitia James announces she will run for New York governor

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has formally announced Friday that she is running for governor. The move has been widely anticipated. James’ office investigated allegations that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women. Her bombshell report prompted Cuomo’s resignation. James has also been known nationally for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump. She’s the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. The 62-year-old James expected to be a strong challenger for the Democratic nomination against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor.