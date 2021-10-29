Lawmaker doc fined for videoconferencing from operating room

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state legislator who is a plastic surgeon has been fined $15,000 and reprimanded for twice participating in legislative committee meetings by videoconference from an operating room during surgery. Del. Terri Hill signed a consent order this month agreeing to the disciplinary actions from a state physicians board. It found her guilty of what it called “unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine.” The board received a complaint in March after someone cited a newspaper article in The Baltimore Sun. The board noted Hill participated in one committee voting session while appearing in a video feed in surgical gown, facemask, and cap. In Maryland’s legislative session this year, committee meetings were held by videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.