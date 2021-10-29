I’ll Be Back: Stolen bust of Elvis returned to Illinois bar

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The King of Rock n’ Roll is back in the building. An Elvis Presley bust that was swiped from a central Illinois saloon has been returned after the story of its theft attracted international attention. The Peoria Journal Star reports that employees at Jimmy’s Bar found the missing bust Thursday night sitting on a porch outside the West Peoria saloon. Its theft had been discovered Sunday morning. Pub owner Jimmy Spears said early Friday he attributes the bust’s return to the widespread attention its theft attracted. The bust is now back in its familiar position overlooking the saloon and greeting customers from atop the center of its long bar.