How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president. It’s “Let’s Go Brandon.” The phrase took off after a reporter at a NASCAR race in early October mischaracterized a vulgar three-word chant against Biden as a chant in support of driver Brandon Brown. Now, Republicans of all stripes — even in Congress — are saying “Let’s Go Brandon” when they want to insult the president without hurling obscenities. The phrase has been popping up on the House floor, on T-shirts and on signs when the president travels outside Washington.