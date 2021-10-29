European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that inflation across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency has spiked to its highest level in over 13 years. The European Union’s statistics agency said Friday that consumer prices across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October. That’s up from September’s equivalent rate of 3.4% and represents the highest annual increase in inflation since July 2008. The spike is likely to stoke pressure on the European Central Bank to accelerate moves to end its stimulus measures as inflation is running at double its target of 2%. The statistics agency also said eurozone growth rose by 2.2% in the third quarter of the year, a tad higher from the previous quarter’s 2.1%.