Aluminum shortage disrupts Montana license plate production

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has become the latest state to temporarily stop making license plates because of a disruption in the U.S. aluminum supply. Montana Correctional Enterprises, which makes the plates, ran out of aluminum this week and another shipment isn’t expected until December. Administrator Gayle Butler says they have been searching for other sources of aluminum, but have been unable to find any, as other states are also looking. North Carolina and Arizona had to curtail or disrupt license plate production due to a lack of aluminum earlier this year. Montana counties still have some plates in stock. The state may end up printing temporary plates in plastic sleeves.