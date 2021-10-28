Vatican cancels live broadcast of Biden greeting pope

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis. The Vatican press office provided no explanation for why the live broadcast of Biden’s visit had been trimmed to just the arrival of his motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Cancelled was the live coverage of Biden, the second Catholic U.S. president, actually greeting Francis and the two men starting their private talks. The audience was being closely monitored since U.S. bishops are due to meet in a few weeks for their annual fall convention. One of the agenda items inspired by conservatives who contend that Biden’s support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving Communion.