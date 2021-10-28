Tunisia closes 3 opposition broadcasters in license dispute

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s independent media regulator has shut down three broadcasters that were critical of the country’s president, who dissolved parliament and seized sweeping powers in the summer. In a statement Wednesday, the HAICA regulator said the two TV stations and one radio station had operated “illegally” without a license for years, despite multiple calls to adhere to broadcasting licensing laws. A member of HAICA’s council, Hichem Senoussi, confirmed to the Associated Press that the stations’ premises have been sealed and their equipment seized with the help of the police. Video from the scene showed dozens of police vans leaving Nessma TV’s offices.