Paroled ‘Starved Rock Killer’ wins OK for evidence tests

CHICAGO (AP) — An 82-year-old man freed from prison last year after serving nearly 60 years in the slaying of one of three suburban Chicago women found bludgeoned to death in a state park has won court approval for DNA testing of evidence found at the crime scene. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a LaSalle County judge ruled Tuesday that cigarette butts, hair and string found at the crime scene at northern Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park can be tested. Chester Weger’s attorney says DNA testing on hairs found on the victims could rule out his client as the killer. The courts haven’t deemed him to be innocent of the 1960 killings. LaSalle County prosecutors have opposed the testing, saying it’s a “fishing expedition.”