Oklahoma set to resume lethal injections after 6-year pause

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A 60-year-old Oklahoma man who stabbed a prison cafeteria worker to death in 1998 is scheduled to be executed Thursday. The execution of John Marion Grant will be the state’s first attempt to administer the death penalty since a series of flawed executions more than six years ago. The execution is moving forward after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday lifted stays for Grant and another man set to die next month. Grant was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to die in 1999.