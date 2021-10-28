Gordon Ramsay’s social media project culminates in cookbook

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — How did Gordon Ramsay spend his pandemic lockdown? Getting frenetic in a kitchen, of course. The chef with a dizzying number of books, restaurants and TV shows was home in Cornwall, England, with mouths to feed last year when he did a series of lives on Instagram cooking meals in 10 minutes or less. The fast-moving endeavor had started on YouTube the year before. It culminated in “Ramsay in 10,” his latest cookbook filled with recipes made against the clock. Ramsay told The Associated Press there’s fun to be had in cooking food that doesn’t take an hour or more.