GOP revels in Atlanta World Series after All-Star Game move

By JEFF AMY and JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series shifts to Georgia on Friday amid a complicated stew of politics and commerce. Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver over the summer in protest of Georgia’s restrictive new voting law. The move sparked howls of protest from Republicans, who focused in part on lost business. But economists say the overall impact was slight, except for businesses nearest to the Braves’ stadium in suburban Cobb County. GOP leaders are gloating that the World Series coming to Atlanta is “poetic justice” making up for the loss of the All-Star game.