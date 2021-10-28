County botches Spanish-language ballot instructions

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Some Spanish-speaking voters in a heavily Hispanic city in Pennsylvania are at risk of being disenfranchised in the November election because of an error in instructions that accompanied 17,000 mail-in ballots. That’s according to activists who rallied Thursday to demand more aggressive action to fix the situation. The erroneous Spanish instructions said ballots had to be returned by Nov. 18. That’s 16 days past the actual deadline. Voters who got the botched instructions include those in the city of Reading. The county sent a follow-up letter to the affected voters, but some say that’s not enough.