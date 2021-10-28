China defends border law after Indian criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China has defended a new border law following criticism by India that it might disrupt the resolution of a 17-month-old standoff over disputed territory that has led to violent clashes. The law says Beijing will combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries. That prompted an appeal by India not to use it to change conditions in border areas. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the law is in line with international practice and won’t change China’s positions on border issues. The two governments have thousands of soldiers with artillery, tanks and fighter jets in the remote Ladakh region. Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a fight with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists. China said it lost four soldiers.