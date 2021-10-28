Skip to Content
Albanian former minister charged in deadly 2008 blast

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors have brought charges against a former defense minister over a massive blast at a munitions disposal factory in 2008 that killed 26 people. A state body in charge of probing high officials said it had charged Fatmir Mediu, a defense minister in 2005-2008, with abuse of his position. The same charge was dismissed in 2009 because of his immunity from prosecution as a re-elected member of parliament. An Albanian court ruled in September to reopen the case. Mediu still is a member of parliament with an opposition party, but parliamentary immunity from criminal cases was abolished in 2012. Mediu has denied wrongdoing, calling the move politically motivated.

