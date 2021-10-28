3 years after Bulger’s killing: No charges, still questions

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — No one has been charged in the killing of murderous Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison three years ago. Authorities have never officially publicly identified any suspects and many questions remain unanswered. Chief among them is why the well-known government informant was put in the troubled penitentiary’s general population alongside other New England gangsters in the first place. Bulger was killed Oct. 30, 2018, hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton in Bruceton Mills. He’d been serving a life sentence for participating in 11 killings. The gangster spent 16 years on the lam before being captured in 2011.