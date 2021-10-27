Young Saudi man released from prison after nearly a decade

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A young Saudi man was released from prison after spending nearly a decade behind bars. His case had drawn international scrutiny because until recently he’d been facing a possible death sentence for protest-related crimes committed as a minor. His death sentence was commuted in February following a royal decree issued last year that ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors. The young Shiite man was instead sentenced to 10 years in prison, with time already served. His father confirmed his release on Twitter, and expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.