Warsaw court bans far-right march, nationalists plan appeal

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court has upheld the Warsaw mayor’s ban on an annual march organized by nationalists on Poland’s Independence Day. But organizers vowed on Wednesday to appeal and insisted they would march as planned. The Nov. 11 march has attracted large numbers of participants in recent years, underlining the rising support for the far right in Poland and elsewhere. Nationalists from other countries also travel to Warsaw to take part, while organizers have received funding and other support from the right-wing Polish government. Some participants have voiced white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideas at past marches and violent clashes have broken out in some cases.