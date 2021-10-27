US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says U.S. immigration authorities will no longer make routine immigration arrests at schools, hospitals or a range of other “protected” areas. New guidance for immigration officers and agents released Wednesday is the latest in a series of efforts to take a more targeted approach to enforcement. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said agents and officers should take into account the the impact of their enforcement actions and what he called “broader societal interests.” The move is likely to further alienate Biden administration critics who say the government is softening its approach to immigration enforcement as large number of migrants attempt to cross the Southwest border.