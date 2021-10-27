UN envoy blames to Syria for failure of constitution talks

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution is a key reason for the failure of talks last week that have left the road map to peace in the conflict-torn country in question. Geir Pedersen expressed his disappointment to the U.N. Security Council, saying Wednesday that the parties also failed to agree to meet again before the end of the year. But he says he will continue to engage with all parties “to address the challenges that have arisen,” saying there is an urgent need to produce results.