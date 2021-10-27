UK Treasury chief set to hail economic rebound in budget

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the country’s economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, Sunak is set to tell lawmakers Wednesday that the budget “begins the work of preparing for a new economy post-COVID” and delivering an “economy fit for a new age of optimism.”