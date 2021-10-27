Taiwan defense minister says island must defend itself

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense minister says that Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself and could not entirely depend on other countries to help if China were to launch an attack against the island, even as Taiwan’s president says she has faith the U.S. would defend it. “The country must rely on itself, and if any friends or other groups can help us, then it’s like I said before, we’re happy to have it, but we can not completely depend on it,” the minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, told reporters. Chiu has called the rising tensions between China and Taiwan the most “severe” he has seen in 40 years.