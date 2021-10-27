Roller derby team sues Cleveland Guardians to stop name use

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area roller derby team that has called itself the Guardians since 2013 is suing Cleveland’s newly renamed Major League Baseball team to stop it from using the Guardians name. The former Cleveland Indians announced in July it would change the team’s name to Guardians after years of criticism that the former name and Chief Wahoo logo was racist. The roller derby team in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Cleveland says the baseball team changed the name despite knowing the roller derby team was using it. The baseball Guardians did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.