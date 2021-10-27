Portuguese govt faces budget vote defeat; election likely

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament is poised to reject the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for 2022. That will likely trigger a snap election and put a brake on the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans. The moderate Socialists have been deserted by hard-left allies from the Communist Party and the Left Bloc who helped shore up the government’s power over the past six years. Portugal’s president has warned he will call an early election, if lawmakers don’t approve next year’s spending plan. A vote on the budget was expected Wednesday evening. Barring an eleventh-hour deal, the government’s proposal appears doomed.