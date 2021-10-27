Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats say a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill. But tempers have flared as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires plan ended up scrapped, largely to satisfy one pivotal senator. Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Thursday morning to urge Democrats to wrap up talks and bring the social services and climate change bills at the center of his domestic initiative “over the finish line.” Biden wants an agreement before he departs later in the day for global summits overseas. Democrats are eyeing a surtax on those with more than $10 million in income to help pay for it.