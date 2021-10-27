Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Republic of Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the former Soviet republic seeks to avert a looming gas shortage this winter after failing to renew a long-term supply contract with Moscow. Moldova has secured a million cubic meters of gas from Poland in a move aimed to forge closer ties with the European Union following years of strong Russian influence over the small nation of 3.5 million people. Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted online on Wednesday that the European Commission has pledged €60 million ($70 million) to help the country with its gas crisis. Sandu thanked EC President Ursula von de Leyen for her support.