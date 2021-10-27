Mall shooting victim’s family hopes to bring body home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives say a man who was killed in an Idaho shooting at a Boise mall on Monday was shopping for gifts for his family when he was mortally wounded. The Idaho Statesman reports Roberto Padilla Arguelles was a 49-year-old truck driver who lived part of the year in the city of Rupert and part of the year in Zacatecas, Mexico. Padilla Arguelles’ daughter Yanet Padilla says she’s devastated, and the family is trying to raise money to retrieve his remains for burial. Police say 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist of Boise fired 18 rounds inside the mall, killing Padilla Arguelles and Jo Acker, a young security guard. Four others were injured in the attack.