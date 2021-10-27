Judge in Prince Andrew suit says key document can be secret

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York judge assigned to a lawsuit alleging Prince Andrew sexually abused an American when she was 17 says a 2008 legal agreement that his lawyer says would protect him against the claims can remain secret. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the ruling in a brief order released Wednesday. It came a day after a lawyer for Andrew asked that the document remain sealed when he files arguments explaining why he thinks the judge should throw out the lawsuit. The August lawsuit claims that the prince abused the teenager on multiple occasions in 2001. Andrew has said he never had sex with her.