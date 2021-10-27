AP: Myanmar military uses systematic torture across country

By VICTORIA MILKO and KRISTEN GELINEAU

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that the Myanmar military has been torturing detainees across the country in a methodical and systemic way since its takeover of the government in February. The AP investigation was based on interviews with 28 people imprisoned and released in recent months, photographic evidence, sketches and letters, and testimony from three recently defected military officials. The investigation provides the most comprehensive look since the military takeover into a highly secretive detention system that has held more than 9,000 people. The AP found that the military has also taken steps to hide evidence of its torture.