Possible cyberattack hits Iranian gas stations across nation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gas stations across Iran are suffering through a widespread outage of a government system governing fuel subsidies, stopping sales. It’s an incident Tuesday that one semiofficial news agency has referred to as a cyberattack. An Associated Press journalist saw lines of cars at a Tehran gas station, with the pumps off and the station closed. State TV said Oil Ministry officials were holding an “emergency meeting” to solve the technical problem. The semiofficial ISNA news agency called the incident a cyberattack in a report it later withdrew.