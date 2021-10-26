Mistrial granted as jury deadlocks in Georgia stun-gun death

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Faced with deadlocked jurors, a judge has declared a mistrial on charges against three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies. They are accused of murdering Eurie Martin during a 2017 arrest when they shocked the 58-year-old Black man with stun guns. A judge on Tuesday granted motions for mistrials. The jury foreman said no juror has changed their mind since Friday. It’s not immediately clear if Washington County prosecutors intend to retry the case. Martin had a history of schizophrenia and was walking through a central Georgia town on a scorching day in 2017 when a resident called 911 to report Martin as suspicious. Authorities say Martin didn’t follow officers’ orders and took an aggressive stance.