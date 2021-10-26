Grenade detonated after routine traffic stop in Florida

Sheriff’s deputies found a grenade inside a pickup truck a routine traffic stop in north Florida. The 65-year-old driver was pulled over for expired tags, and then they found his driver’s license had expired. A search turned up two glass pipes, and then they spotted the grenade. The man said it came from a military veteran’s home and he didn’t know whether it was active. X-rays determined it was real so they detonated it. A records check turned up burglary, rape, armed robbery and other charges. Sheriff Rick Staley says you never know what a traffic stop may turn into.