Former MLB manager Valentine runs for mayor in hometown

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Major League Baseball manager and player Bobby Valentine is in a competitive race for mayor of his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. It’s the 71-year-old’s first run for political office. He’s running as an unaffiliated candidate against 35-year-old Harvard-educated state Rep. Caroline Simmons, who upset the sitting Democratic mayor in a September primary. The race has attracted national attention. Former President George W. Bush has made a $500 campaign contribution to Valentine. Bush was a managing partner with one of Valentine’s old teams, the Texas Rangers. Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Simmons.