Citing misinfo, North Dakota health agency cuts out comments

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health has switched off comments on its social media accounts in an effort to stop the spread of misinformation, mostly about the coronavirus. Spokeswoman Marie Moe says rhetoric on the agency’s various accounts had grown so heated that people were discrediting information about anything the agency posted. U.S. health officials have said misinformation on social media platforms has caused some to resist getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. at a little over 60%, and hospitals have come under increasing pressure due to the delta variant.