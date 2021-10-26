Biden ties Republican in race for Va. governor to Trump

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is framing the Virginia governor’s race as a repudiation of his predecessor, tying the Republican candidate to former President Donald Trump. Biden campaigned Tuesday night in Northern Virginia for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in what’s become a tight and increasingly bitter campaign. Polls show McAuliffe tied with Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin. In his remarks to supporters at an Arlington park, Biden called Youngkin “an acolyte” of Trump. The Republican has largely shied away from outside help from national party members. A loss by McAuliffe would be an ominous sign for Democrats as they look ahead to next year’s midterm elections.