2 on trial for stabbing of elderly French Holocaust survivor

PARIS (AP) — Two men went on trial in Paris on Tuesday accused of killing an 85-year-old French Holocaust survivor. Mireille Knoll was stabbed to death in 2018 in her Paris apartment in what prosecutors call an anti-Semitic attack. Her brutal death shocked France, and served as a reminder of both historic anti-Semitism and its resurgence in recent years. The two chief suspects accuse each other of the killing, and their lawyers deny any anti-Semitic motives. They are charged with killing a vulnerable person based on religious motives. One of the suspects was a neighbor who grew up in the same Paris public housing project where Knoll had lived most of her life.