US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials have roundly condemned. The State Department says the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and the detention of many of its members. The money was direct financial support intended to help the country transition to a fully civilian government. The department says additional U.S. aid to the country could also be at risk along with the broader relationship, which had been warming since Sudan was removed from the list of “state sponsors of terrorism” late last year.