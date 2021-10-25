Union vote at Amazon’s NY warehouse big step closer

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Union organizers have delivered more than 2,000 signatures to federal labor officials in a bid to unionize workers at Amazon’s distribution center in Staten Island, New York. The National Labor Relations Board will now have to verify those signatures and confirm that organizers collected signatures from at least 30% of the roughly 7,000 employees who work at four adjoining Amazon facilities. The bid to establish the Amazon Labor Union in New York City is the second attempt in the past year to establish a collective bargaining unit at the nation’s largest online retailer. In April, workers at an Alabama facility overwhelmingly rejected forming a union.