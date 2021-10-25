Sheriff: US soldier killed grandfather; great-grandmother

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says 24-year-old Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott was indicted last week on two counts of murder. The sheriff says military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend. Investigators say 61-year-old Gene Rogers and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in June 2020 in their Richburg home.