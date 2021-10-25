AP-NORC/EPIC poll: Majority in US concerned about climate

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, EMILY SWANSON and NATHAN ELLGREN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans regard the deteriorating climate as a problem of high importance to them. That’s the finding of a new poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. In all, 59% of Americans said the Earth’s warming was very or extremely important to them as an issue, up from 49% in 2018. Roughly that many also believe the pace of warming is increasing. President Joe Biden is hoping to help negotiate big cuts in climate-wrecking pollution globally at the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.