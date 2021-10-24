Winther escapes bathroom, holds on to win Mallorca Open

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Getting trapped in the bathroom didn’t stop Jeff Winther from winning his first European Tour title at the Mallorca Open. The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round Sunday to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island’s Santa Ponsa course. Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and Pep Angles (67), along with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68), finished one shot back in a tie for second. Overnight leader Winther not only overcame windy conditions to win the title. He also needed his daughter to help out when he and his wife got locked in the bathroom Sunday morning.